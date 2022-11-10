PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

The new pup’s name is Groot.
Groot is the newest Iredell County Sheriff's Office canine.
Groot is the newest Iredell County Sheriff's Office canine.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer.

Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.

[Iredell Sheriff puts new dog to work]

Groot will be fully trained and certified in narcotics detection and will be one of the first canines in North Carolina to be trained to detect fentanyl.

He will also be trained in tracking and article detection.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office state’s oldest Interstate Criminal Enforcement Teams in North Carolina.

