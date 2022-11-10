Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer.

Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.

Groot will be fully trained and certified in narcotics detection and will be one of the first canines in North Carolina to be trained to detect fentanyl.

He will also be trained in tracking and article detection.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office state’s oldest Interstate Criminal Enforcement Teams in North Carolina.

