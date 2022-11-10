PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County

By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC celebrated its fifth year of MFG DAY with a full week of activities from Oct. 17-21 in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS).

All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both in-person and digitally.

Participants included Clayton Rockwell Homes, Custom Golf Car Supply, Daimler Truck North America, DuPont, HenkelInnospec, Power Curbers, SpecCon Systems, Turnkey Technologies, UFP Salisbury, and others.

In a LinkedIn post, Innospec shared: “One student proclaimed, ‘I think I’m changing my career path to this’ and another said, ‘I wouldn’t mind working here!’ Innospec will continue to support, inspire and encourage younger generations because they are not only the future of Innospec, but the world too.”

In a press release, Henkel Senior VP Christof Becker said, “Henkel is passionate about introducing students to the dynamic world of manufacturing, showcasing operations, technologies and products created at our sites. It’s important for companies to share their experiences and help reinforce the rewarding and highly specified careers that today’s manufacturing environment offers.”

The Rowan EDC appreciates all the employers who opened their doors to Rowan County’s next generation of workers.

