PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

The man died almost four months after he was attacked.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police.

Officers say Black died Nov. 5 as a result of his injuries.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide.

[Read also: Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest]

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Fabulous Fortune
Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Together We "Can" Food Drive
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!
Logan Andrew Johnson
Albemarle police officer charged with various child sex offenses
Austin Drake (left) and Harold Bryant Jr
Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.
Groot is the newest Iredell County Sheriff's Office canine.
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office