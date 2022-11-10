July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police.

Officers say Black died Nov. 5 as a result of his injuries.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com

