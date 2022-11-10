Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together.

“She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said.

Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and wanted to use it as a platform to raise awareness for VWM and raise money for Ella Rose’s medical costs.

McKee said Domenick claimed to be well-connected. In text messages, Dominick promises appearances on David Letterman, Good Morning America, and more.

“She wanted to use her background and connections in New York City to get the word out about the disease,” McKee said.

McKee was thrilled. Two smaller fundraisers were held first, a karaoke contest and a girls day out with spa treatments and shopping. McKee said Domenick promised to present one big check after the two smaller events and the Lake Norman festival. She was told there were supposed to be thousands of attendees. But when the day rolled around McKee said it was obvious something was wrong.

“There were about ten people [in attendance],” McKee said.

McKee said the poorly organized, underattended event was nothing close to the vision Domenick had pitched, and when it came time to talk donations and fundraising outcomes, it was a battlefield.

“It was difficult to get a total number raised like I was burdening her with the question,” McKee said.

Domenick finally told her $28,000 had been raised, but a slew of banking and transfer problems was the last straw. McKee knew she was never going to see that money, and Domenick was suddenly unreachable.

WBTV tried to call Domenick, but the number is disconnected.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office tells WBTV Domenick is now wanted. She has a felony warrant out for her arrest for obtaining property by false pretense, but she is nowhere to be found.

McKee is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl.

“This is the last thing we need to worry about,” McKee said.

McKee tells WBTV Domenick was invested in learning about vanishing white matter and Ella Rose. She’s worried that Domenick will now use Ella Rose’s pictures and story to take advantage of other people who think they are donating to Ella Rose.

The Iredell county sheriff’s office said anyone with information about where to find Tammy Domenick should call them.

