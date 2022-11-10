Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is back and your help is needed to help provide for those in our community.

WBTV News is proud to be the television media partner for this year’s Harvest Feast Food and Fund Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The event is presented by WBTV News, Harris Teeter, and iHeart Radio.

👉 What? Throughout November, join Harris Teeter in raising food & funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Help us END HUNGER this holiday season. This year, there are several ways to help and we need you more than ever.

Expect Saturday family fun with food samples, face painting, a prize wheel, balloon artists, and more. You can find more information about the event overall here.

Can’t make it to one of the dates below? You can help make a difference with a monetary donation here.

👉 When? 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

- Friday, November 11, 2022 - Kick-off!

- Saturday, November 12, 2022

- Saturday, November 19, 2022

👉 Where? Stonecrest at Piper Glen Shopping Center at 7832 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

👉 What about the weather? Check out the latest forecast from the WBTV First Alert Weather Team

👉 What’s needed? Check out this shopping list!

Annual Harvest Feast Marathon Food/Fund Drive Shopping List (WBTV, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina)

