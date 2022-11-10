PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!

Throughout November, join Harris Teeter in raising food & funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Together We "Can" Food Drive
Together We "Can" Food Drive(Staff)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is back and your help is needed to help provide for those in our community.

WBTV News is proud to be the television media partner for this year’s Harvest Feast Food and Fund Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The event is presented by WBTV News, Harris Teeter, and iHeart Radio.

👉 What? Throughout November, join Harris Teeter in raising food & funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Help us END HUNGER this holiday season. This year, there are several ways to help and we need you more than ever.

Expect Saturday family fun with food samples, face painting, a prize wheel, balloon artists, and more. You can find more information about the event overall here.

Can’t make it to one of the dates below? You can help make a difference with a monetary donation here.

👉 When? 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

- Friday, November 11, 2022 - Kick-off!

- Saturday, November 12, 2022

- Saturday, November 19, 2022

👉 Where? Stonecrest at Piper Glen Shopping Center at 7832 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

👉 What about the weather? Check out the latest forecast from the WBTV First Alert Weather Team

👉 What’s needed? Check out this shopping list!

Annual Harvest Feast Marathon Food/Fund Drive Shopping List
Annual Harvest Feast Marathon Food/Fund Drive Shopping List(WBTV, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Fabulous Fortune
Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Derrick Walters and his family have decided to put the iconic Dairy Queen they own on the market.
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
Molly's Kids: Sunnie Grace Williams
Molly’s Kids: #SunnieStrong
A few community members hope to get more people involved in helping him after a few observed...
Community members working to help man who is homeless in Lancaster