Cornelius fire displaces family of four

Crews are working to find out how the fire started.
A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight.
A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight.(Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight.

Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews.

The family said they had a smoke detector, but it hadn’t been activated yet.

The home and one car were burned, but no injuries were reported.

Crews say they don’t yet know what caused the fire.

