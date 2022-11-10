Cornelius fire displaces family of four

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight.

Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews.

The family said they had a smoke detector, but it hadn’t been activated yet.

The home and one car were burned, but no injuries were reported.

Crews say they don’t yet know what caused the fire.

