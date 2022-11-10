PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

Memories Radio to become “Christmas Memories”
The switch happens on Sunday on 103.3 FM in Salisbury and 98.3 FM in Concord.
The switch happens on Sunday on 103.3 FM in Salisbury and 98.3 FM in Concord.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”

Few things can help set a mood better than music. During the Holidays, music plays an important role for many in their Christmas celebrations. To meet that appetite, the radio stations in Concord and Salisbury will be switching formats as of Sunday afternoon.

Memories Radio, 103.3 FM and 1280 AM in Salisbury, 98.3 FM and 1410 AM in Concord, will become Christmas Memories at noon on Sunday. Station manager Buddy Poole says the station has been getting a lot of requests for Christmas music, so he decided to make a wholesale format change that will continue 24 hours a day through December 26.

Buddy says the music will be a blend of classics and more recent Christmas songs, and will include artists from a variety of genres. Spiritual and secular favorites will be included.

The stations will change back to familiar oldies pop and rock format after taking this “Christmas break.”

