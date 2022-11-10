PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Concord Police arrest second suspect in murder investigation

Authorities arrested the second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for first-degree murder.
Tadarius Redfearn
Tadarius Redfearn(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On October, 7., Travoris Richardson was shot and killed on International Drive NW.

Authorities arrested the second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for first-degree murder.

Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the murder of Travoris Richardson, please contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 920-5000.

Related: Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole will move in today through Friday with heavy rain, strong...
Tracking Nicole: Active rain, strong winds will impact Friday
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing

Latest News

Hugh Hattabaugh is the fifth CMS leader since 2012. He was supposed to stay until June while...
‘We need stability’: CMS parents weigh in on surprise resignation from interim superintendent
Octavius Wayne Wilson was arrested and charged for sexual assault
“We’re going to help you out with that”: Judge reduces bond of suspect in sexual assault
Records obtained by WBTV show CATS leaders only started sending letters about failing to meet...
Charlotte’s bus system didn’t hold contractor accountable for poor performance, records show
Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down