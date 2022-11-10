Concord Police arrest second suspect in murder investigation

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On October, 7., Travoris Richardson was shot and killed on International Drive NW.

Authorities arrested the second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for first-degree murder.

Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the murder of Travoris Richardson, please contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 920-5000.

