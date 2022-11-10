Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave his post at the end of the year.

Hattabaugh made his announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting, following a lengthy closed session meeting.

In making the announcement, Hattabaugh said he was leaving to go back to Florida and care for his elderly father.

“It’s been a privilege to serve,” Hattabaugh told board members in his public announcement.

Hattabaugh was named interim superintendent in April following the school board’s decision to fire then-superintendent Earnest Winston.

The board signed Hattabaugh to a contract that ran through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Hattabaugh’s departure comes one day after an election that will usher dramatic change on the CMS board, with half of the members either retiring or losing re-election.

After Hattabaugh’s announcement, board chairwoman Elyse Dashew said the incoming board members would be briefed on the resignation and next steps.

