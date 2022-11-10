Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure
Hugh Hattabaugh, hired after Earnest Winston was fired, had been expected to serve through end of school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave his post at the end of the year.
Hattabaugh made his announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting, following a lengthy closed session meeting.
In making the announcement, Hattabaugh said he was leaving to go back to Florida and care for his elderly father.
“It’s been a privilege to serve,” Hattabaugh told board members in his public announcement.
Hattabaugh was named interim superintendent in April following the school board’s decision to fire then-superintendent Earnest Winston.
The board signed Hattabaugh to a contract that ran through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Hattabaugh’s departure comes one day after an election that will usher dramatic change on the CMS board, with half of the members either retiring or losing re-election.
After Hattabaugh’s announcement, board chairwoman Elyse Dashew said the incoming board members would be briefed on the resignation and next steps.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.