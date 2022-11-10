PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure

Hugh Hattabaugh, hired after Earnest Winston was fired, had been expected to serve through end of school year
CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announces his plans to resign at the end of December...
CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announces his plans to resign at the end of December during a school board meeting on November 9, 2022.(Courtney Cole)
By Nick Ochsner and Courtney Cole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave his post at the end of the year.

Hattabaugh made his announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting, following a lengthy closed session meeting.

In making the announcement, Hattabaugh said he was leaving to go back to Florida and care for his elderly father.

“It’s been a privilege to serve,” Hattabaugh told board members in his public announcement.

Hattabaugh was named interim superintendent in April following the school board’s decision to fire then-superintendent Earnest Winston.

The board signed Hattabaugh to a contract that ran through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Hattabaugh’s departure comes one day after an election that will usher dramatic change on the CMS board, with half of the members either retiring or losing re-election.

After Hattabaugh’s announcement, board chairwoman Elyse Dashew said the incoming board members would be briefed on the resignation and next steps.

