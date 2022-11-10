Butler High School student elected as new CMS student advisor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new student is making their voice heard on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.

The 2023 student advisor was announced at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, one day after 5 individuals were elected to serve on the Board of Education.

Butler High School junior Laksha Ramkumar was elected at the new student advisor, following a vote from CMS students. Her year-long term starts in January.

East Mecklenburg High School senior Juan Torres Muñoz is the current student advisor.

He has advocated for safety measures, equity, and funding for schools to recurved more outside tutoring resources.

Ramkumar says she is looking forward to using her voice to support other students and better understand how the Board of Education makes its decisions.

“I understand how crucial this role is, especially in today’s education system. I will do everything in my power to advocate for the voice of students across CMS, and I am beyond grateful for the support the students have given me,” Ramkumar said.

Eight students were finalists for this position, and CMS students had the opportunity to vote for who they believed would be the best fit. Voting closed on November 8.

