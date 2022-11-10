PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Fabulous Fortune
Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in...
Ukraine: Russia orders retreat from key city of Kherson
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
A family in Arizona is remembering their son after they say he was killed by another teen in a...
‘Everyone loved him’: Parents mourning loss of son shot, killed day after birthday
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce.
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce