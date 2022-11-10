PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Authorities capture escaped Robeson County inmate in South Carolina

Joshua Ostwalt
Joshua Ostwalt(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina authorities captured an inmate accused of escaping from a Robeson County facility.

Joshua Ostwalt, 32, was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon in York County.

Authorities said escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. Violators are incarcerated at CRV centers for 90-day periods in response to probation or parole violations.

Ostwalt is serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released July 27, 2023. An escape warrant is being prepared for him.

Authorities said he also faces an unrelated pending charge of breaking and entering.

He will be taken back to Robeson County to face escape charges.

