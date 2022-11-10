Albemarle police officer charged with various child sex offenses

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Albemarle police officer was arrested and charged with multiple child sex offenses.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Chief of Police with the Albemarle Police Department to investigate allegations of misconduct by officer Logan Andrew Johnson and a minor.

Johnson was arrested Nov. 8 in Albemarle and charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15; one count of felony indecent liberties with a child; and one count of felony solicitation of a child by computer or electronic device, according to the SBI.

Officers say he was issued a $500,000 secured bond and was booked at the Anson County Jail in Wadesboro.

WBTV has reached out to the Albemarle Police Department for comment.

