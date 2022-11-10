PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Albemarle police officer charged with various child sex offenses

The arrest came after an investigation by the SBI.
Logan Andrew Johnson
Logan Andrew Johnson(North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Albemarle police officer was arrested and charged with multiple child sex offenses.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Chief of Police with the Albemarle Police Department to investigate allegations of misconduct by officer Logan Andrew Johnson and a minor.

Johnson was arrested Nov. 8 in Albemarle and charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15; one count of felony indecent liberties with a child; and one count of felony solicitation of a child by computer or electronic device, according to the SBI.

Officers say he was issued a $500,000 secured bond and was booked at the Anson County Jail in Wadesboro.

WBTV has reached out to the Albemarle Police Department for comment.

Get the latest news updates sent directly to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Fabulous Fortune
Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Austin Drake (left) and Harold Bryant Jr
Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.
Groot is the newest Iredell County Sheriff's Office canine.
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
The switch happens on Sunday on 103.3 FM in Salisbury and 98.3 FM in Concord.
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
Second Boone water main break fixed