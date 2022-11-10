PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

