Veterans Day parade set for Friday in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Veterans Council will host the 2022 Veteran’s Day parade in Salisbury on Friday.

The parade is scheduled to start at the Salisbury VA Medical Center at 10:00 a.m. It is located at 1601 Brenner Avenue.

The parade will then be held in downtown Salisbury beginning at 1:00 p.m. It will begin at Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. and proceed north through downtown.

The possibility of heavy rain on Friday could affect these plans.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.