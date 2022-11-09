Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday through Friday, due to heavy rain and gusty winds for the Carolinas.

Rainfall of 1″ to 3″+ is possible, with winds gusts up to 40 mph. Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for a chilly rain for next Tuesday.

NEW DATA » November 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. - Another First Alert Weather Day issued

Heavy rain develops Thursday afternoon through Friday night

Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph are possible on Friday

NEW! First Alert Weather Day issued for next Tuesday, as chilly rain is expected

Nicole is expected to be a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall in Florida tonight and moves across Florida into early Thursday morning.

WBTV is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole (WBTV)

The outer rain bands from Nicole are expected to move across the Carolinas from south to north on Thursday, with heavy rain possible at times. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with more widespread rain developing through the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be mild, with mid-60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains.

Panthers Kickoff Forecast: Rain showers are expected for the Carolinas Panthers game Thursday evening, with temperatures cooling to around 60 degrees, along with breezy conditions. Make sure you take your rain jacket or poncho with you and dress for cool conditions.

Heavy rain will continue to develop in the Carolinas Thursday night through Friday, with gusty winds around 35 to 40 mph likely. Depending on the exact track of Nicole, a quick spin-up tornado could develop, especially as the center of circulation from Nicole passes over or near the WBTV viewing area Friday afternoon. Rainfall of 1″ to 3″+ will likely develop, and could cause some localized flooding and travel issues. The highest chance for a quick spin-up tornado will be for areas along and east of I-85. The highest chance for flash flooding will develop in the NC mountains. Make sure you have the WBTV First Alert weather app on your mobile device, so you can be alerted of any severe warnings, and stay tuned to updates on-air and online throughout the day Friday.

7-Day First Alert Weather Forecast (WBTV)

Rain showers are expected to diminish Friday night as Nicole moves out of the Carolinas, and as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front could set off a few spotty showers on Saturday, as cooler air moves in. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the piedmont and around 50 degrees for the mountains. Sunday will be colder, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Colder air lingers over the Carolinas throughout next week, with another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for next Tuesday. Scattered rain will be possible on Tuesday, with some wintry precipitation possible in the NC mountains. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to precipitation amounts, impacts, and types, so stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

You will need your winter coat next week, with morning lows ranging from the lower 30s to around 40 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures generally in the 50s. The NC mountains can expect morning low temperatures in the 20s for early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nicole’s impacts, and rain chances for next week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

November 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Tropical Storm Nicole will bring local impacts to the region Thursday into Friday.

Today: Increasing clouds, dry and breezy

First Alert Weather Day Thursday and Friday: Local impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole; heavy rain at times, strong wind gusts & severe threat

Weekend: Dry, big drop in temperatures by Sunday

The dry weather lasts through today with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole with temperatures falling near 50 degrees.

It’ll be dry for Thursday morning with rain moving in from the south by the evening hours. Rain will be heavy at times continuing overnight into Friday. Wind gusts for Thursday will be up to 30 mph and up to 40 miles per hour on Friday as the remnants of Nicole make their way near Charlotte.

Prepare for a messy start to the day on Friday with widespread rain and strong wind gusts across the region into the evening hours. Most of the heaviest rain on Friday looks to stay in the mountains and foothills with 2-4′' of rain possible and 1-2′' around Charlotte. There will be a severe threat that includes isolated tornadoes and the potential for flooding.

Storm threats (First Alert Weather)

The rain will be clearing out Friday night making way for a nice weekend ahead as a cold front moves in. Saturday will be sunny with a high temperature of 65 degrees with overnight lows dropping to 40 degrees by Sunday morning.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

