Tracking Nicole: Tornado watches issued due to strong winds, heavy rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday, due to heavy rain and gusty winds for the Carolinas.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties in N.C. until 3 p.m. and in Chesterfield County, S.C. until 9 p.m.

Rainfall of 1″ to 4″+ is possible, with winds gusts up to 40 mph. Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for a chilly rain for next Tuesday.

Update: November 10, 2022, at 10:10 p.m

Tropical impacts continue through Friday

Much colder temperatures return this weekend!

Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it continues to work inland... Despite weakening, our local impacts will continue to increase from here! The bands of rain we’ve had around since this afternoon will pick up in coverage and intensity overnight, in addition to our severe threat. Be sure to have your alerts turned ON before heading to bed as brief tornadoes will be possible.

The severe threat looks highest early Friday morning through Friday afternoon, especially across the Piedmont. Though all of us will need to stay weather aware. As the remnants of Nicole work closer and eventually move overhead, we’ll also notice the winds picking up. Wind gusts up to 40mph will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and a Wind Advisory is in place for portions of the area. With 2-4″+ of rain possible in our mountain and foothill communities, flooding will also be a concern!

The last of the rain should exit east of the area by 8 p.m. Friday night and only a few showers would be possible from there as our cold front moves overhead. Saturday will still be mild with highs in the low 70s, but much colder temperatures are on the way for Sunday into next week!

Another chance of rain returns next Tuesday and a First Alert Weather Day is in place.

Stay weather aware and check in for frequent forecast updates as we wrap up the work week!

UPDATE: November 10, 2022, at 12:25 p.m.

Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole will move in today through Friday with heavy rain, strong winds, and severe weather all possible.

• First Alert Weather Day Today: PM rain, windy

• First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy rain continues with severe weather possible

• Weekend: Mainly dry, much cooler air by Sunday

Today, tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers starting this afternoon/evening. Winds will gust upwards of 25 mph. Tonight, expect rounds of rain and storms through Friday morning with severe weather possible including a tornado.

Prepare for a messy start to the day on Friday with widespread rain and strong wind gusts across the region. There will be breaks in between the showers, however, expect widespread rain to move in for the afternoon into the evening hours. Most of the heaviest rain on Friday looks to stay in the mountains and foothills with 2-4′' of rain possible and 1-2′' around CLT. There will be a severe threat that includes isolated tornadoes and the potential for flooding.

The rain will be clearing out Friday night making way for a nice weekend ahead as a cold front moves in. Saturday will be partly sunny and mainly dry with a high temperature of 70°. Overnight lows will drop to 40° by Sunday morning followed by afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.

Stay weather aware!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

November 10, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.

Today will start dry with increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 60s again.

First Alert Weather Days today and Friday

Rain and wind from Nicole headed our way

Drier for weekend, temperatures turn cooler

Rain bands will overspread the region, moving in from the southeast, drifting toward the northwest late starting late this afternoon and continuing tonight through Friday, as the remnants of Nicole drift our way from the south. Wind gusts out of the northeast may reach 20-25 mph today.

High School/Panthers Kickoff Forecast: Rain bands and gusty breezes are expected for the games this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through the evening and may evening rise overnight.

Pockets of heavy rain will continue to circulate around the remnants of Nicole on Friday, with gusty winds around 35 to 40 mph likely. Depending on the exact track of Nicole, a quick spin-up tornado or two could develop, especially as the center of circulation from Nicole passes just west of Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Rainfall of 1″ to 2″+ is likely in the metro area and points east, while heavier rain of 3″ to 4″ is likely for the foothills and mountains. Due to heavy rain and leaves clogging gutters, localized flooding and travel issues will develop in some locations.

The highest chance for a quick spin-up tornado will be for areas along and south/east of I-85. The highest chance for flash flooding will be in the mountains, but urban flooding is possible in the Piedmont as well.

Rain will quickly diminish Friday evening as Nicole moves out of the Carolinas and a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front could set off a few spotty mountain showers on Saturday, as cooler air moves in.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the piedmont, but chilly 40s are forecast for the mountains. Sunday will be colder for all of us, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s for the Piedmont and upper 30s in the mountains.

Colder air lingers over the Carolinas throughout next week, with another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for next Tuesday.

Rain is possible on Tuesday, with some wintry precipitation possible in the North Carolina mountains. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to precipitation amounts, impacts and type, so stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

Keep up with the latest WBTV weather updates as Nicole moves our way!

November 9, 2022, at 10 p.m. - Tracking Nicole: First Alert Weather Days for Thursday and Friday

Much colder temperatures move in by Sunday!

New Tonight: Nicole a Category 1 hurricane

First Alert Weather Days: Local impacts likely Thursday through Friday

Winter-like conditions return by Sunday

After a seasonable and dry Wednesday, tropical impacts from Hurricane Nicole will increase throughout the day on Thursday. Clouds will increase first with Thursday low temperatures ranging anywhere from the upper 30s in the mountains to the low 50s in the piedmont. Although the morning commute looks dry, light showers will work in by the afternoon hours from south to north. Rain coverage and intensity will pick up from there! Anticipate periods of rain and gusty winds if you have any football plans Thursday night.

As we head off to bed Thursday night, it will be important to turn your First Alert Weather App alerts ON as a severe threat will develop into early Friday morning. As we will find ourselves on the east side of Nicole, brief tornadoes will be possible from the early morning hours through the afternoon, especially in our central and eastern counties. Winds could also gust up to 40mph through Friday evening.

Rain impacts will finally come to an end as the remnants of Nicole move overhead just after the Friday evening commute.

From there, a strong cold front will be ushering in much colder conditions by the end of the weekend! Temperatures will only top out in the 50s by Sunday afternoon and we’ll likely start the work week off around freezing. Another chance for rain arrives Tuesday and a First Alert Weather Day is in place.

Check back in for frequent updates... The First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted on-air, online, and on the First Alert Weather App!

NEW DATA » November 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. - Another First Alert Weather Day issued

Heavy rain develops Thursday afternoon through Friday night

Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph are possible on Friday

NEW! First Alert Weather Day issued for next Tuesday, as chilly rain is expected

Nicole is expected to be a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall in Florida tonight and moves across Florida into early Thursday morning.

The outer rain bands from Nicole are expected to move across the Carolinas from south to north on Thursday, with heavy rain possible at times. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with more widespread rain developing through the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be mild, with mid-60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains.

Panthers Kickoff Forecast: Rain showers are expected for the Carolinas Panthers game Thursday evening, with temperatures cooling to around 60 degrees, along with breezy conditions. Make sure you take your rain jacket or poncho with you and dress for cool conditions.

Heavy rain will continue to develop in the Carolinas Thursday night through Friday, with gusty winds around 35 to 40 mph likely. Depending on the exact track of Nicole, a quick spin-up tornado could develop, especially as the center of circulation from Nicole passes over or near the WBTV viewing area Friday afternoon. Rainfall of 1″ to 3″+ will likely develop, and could cause some localized flooding and travel issues. The highest chance for a quick spin-up tornado will be for areas along and east of I-85. The highest chance for flash flooding will develop in the NC mountains. Make sure you have the WBTV First Alert weather app on your mobile device, so you can be alerted of any severe warnings, and stay tuned to updates on-air and online throughout the day Friday.

Rain showers are expected to diminish Friday night as Nicole moves out of the Carolinas, and as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front could set off a few spotty showers on Saturday, as cooler air moves in. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the piedmont and around 50 degrees for the mountains. Sunday will be colder, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Colder air lingers over the Carolinas throughout next week, with another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for next Tuesday. Scattered rain will be possible on Tuesday, with some wintry precipitation possible in the NC mountains. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to precipitation amounts, impacts, and types, so stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

You will need your winter coat next week, with morning lows ranging from the lower 30s to around 40 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures generally in the 50s. The NC mountains can expect morning low temperatures in the 20s for early next week, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nicole’s impacts, and rain chances for next week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

November 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Tropical Storm Nicole will bring local impacts to the region Thursday into Friday.

Today: Increasing clouds, dry and breezy

First Alert Weather Day Thursday and Friday: Local impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole; heavy rain at times, strong wind gusts & severe threat

Weekend: Dry, big drop in temperatures by Sunday

The dry weather lasts through today with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole with temperatures falling near 50 degrees.

It’ll be dry for Thursday morning with rain moving in from the south by the evening hours. Rain will be heavy at times continuing overnight into Friday. Wind gusts for Thursday will be up to 30 mph and up to 40 miles per hour on Friday as the remnants of Nicole make their way near Charlotte.

Prepare for a messy start to the day on Friday with widespread rain and strong wind gusts across the region into the evening hours. Most of the heaviest rain on Friday looks to stay in the mountains and foothills with 2-4′' of rain possible and 1-2′' around Charlotte. There will be a severe threat that includes isolated tornadoes and the potential for flooding.

The rain will be clearing out Friday night making way for a nice weekend ahead as a cold front moves in. Saturday will be sunny with a high temperature of 65 degrees with overnight lows dropping to 40 degrees by Sunday morning.

Stay weather aware!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

