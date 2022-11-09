PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury

One man shot on S. Clay St.
Police remained on the scene for several hours through Wednesday morning.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of S. Clay St. near E. Innes just after 10:30 p.m. Investigators say one man had been shot. That victim was taken to the hospital. Officers did not comment on the extent of the injuries.

Police remained on the scene until nearly 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

