Rowan County Election 2022: Allen is new Sheriff, Greene, Edds, Klusman return to Board of Commissioners

Travis Allen will serve as the new Rowan County Sheriff.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Travis Allen will be the next Rowan County Sheriff, while Jim Greene, Greg Edds, and Judy Klusman will return to their seats on the Rowan County Commission.

Allen finished with 34,043 votes, or 71.98% over Carlton Killian who totaled 13,249 votes, or 28.02%.

In other Rowan results from Tuesday, Kevin Jones was reelected to his seat in the North Rowan district of the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education. Dean Hunter won reelection in the South seat, James Greene, Jr., was elected to serve in the West seat, Lynn Marsh was elected for the Southeast seat, and incumbent Jean Kennedy was defeated by Sabrina Harris for seat 6.

Rowan County voters also preferred Republican Ted Budd over Democrat Cheri Beasley for the U.S. Senate and Republican Dan Bishop over Democrat Scott Huffman for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 08.

Full election results from Rowan County may be seen here.

