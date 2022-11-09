PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Register now for this Saturday’s Old Armor 5k for Heroes in Kannapolis

By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Old Armor 5k for Heroes is happening at 9 a.m. this Saturday, November 12. The run will start in front of Old Armor Brewery, 211 West Avenue.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate.

The race is part of the annual Run Kannapolis series. Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health.

In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive great prizes and recognition from the City based on the total number of runs you complete.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com.

