Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Gaston County late last month.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the attempted robbery happened in the early afternoon on Oct. 31 at the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) located in the 7200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

Police said no weapon was displayed during the incident and nobody was hurt.

The suspect then left in a dark-colored SUV.

Officials said that on Nov. 7, warrants were obtained for the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Dmicah Tarrant.

Tarrant was arrested the following day at an apartment complex in west Charlotte.

He is being charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, and was given a $225,000 bond.

Police believe Tarrant may have been associated with other bank robberies in the area as well.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Matt Sherrill with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

