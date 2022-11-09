Making smoked seafood chowder with Chef Lewis Donald

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mary King learned how to make a great fall food on the smoker.

So far this week, we’ve made a roasted pumpkin soup, a cobbler poptart and now a smoked seafood chowder.

If you aren’t familiar with Sweet Lew’s BBQ, you will be soon.

The restaurant, run by Chef Lewis Donald, serves traditional barbecue and sides.

“All the simplicity, but we try and get fancy every once in a while,” said Donald.

He’ll offer turkey, traditional sides and dessert for Thanksgiving.

But today, he’s showing us how to make a delicious soup that’s perfect for fall – smoked seafood chowder. All of these segments will be on the QC Kitchen App. If you don’t already have it...go download it now; it’s free!

