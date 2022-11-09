PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Making smoked seafood chowder with Chef Lewis Donald

According to chef, there’s a big difference between smoked and stovetop chowder.
A perfect dish for a cold day.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mary King learned how to make a great fall food on the smoker.

So far this week, we’ve made a roasted pumpkin soup, a cobbler poptart and now a smoked seafood chowder.

If you aren’t familiar with Sweet Lew’s BBQ, you will be soon.

The restaurant, run by Chef Lewis Donald, serves traditional barbecue and sides.

“All the simplicity, but we try and get fancy every once in a while,” said Donald.

He’ll offer turkey, traditional sides and dessert for Thanksgiving.

But today, he’s showing us how to make a delicious soup that’s perfect for fall – smoked seafood chowder. All of these segments will be on the QC Kitchen App. If you don’t already have it...go download it now; it’s free!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Area tornado watches
Tracking Nicole: Multiple tornado watches, flood warnings issued due to strong winds, heavy rain
When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had...
Huntersville family scammed of $2,800 for terminally ill daughter
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
13-year-old killed in I-485 crash
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
5 structures burned from fire in Union County