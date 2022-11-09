Kannapolis Fire will host Event for teens next Monday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host an event for teenagers who are interested in having a career as a firefighter at 7 p.m. next Monday, November 14. The event will be held at Kannapolis Fire Station 1 located at 300 Firehouse Drive. Teens who have an interest are encouraged to attend and join the department’s Fire Explorer Post 001 Program.

The Fire Explorer Program is designed for teens, 14–20 years of age, who are interested in learning about a career in the fire service. The primary purpose of the program is to provide fire service career awareness to young men and women. This fun, hands-on program provides teens with opportunities to increase their self-confidence and develop leadership skills through community-related activities.

Kannapolis Fire Explorers will be given the opportunity to qualify for the Fire Explorer Training Academy where participants will be trained by professional firefighters. During the academy, each Fire Explorer will receive fire safety gear, books, training props, and material needed to perform job-related training scenarios. Training will include firefighting skills, hose lay evolutions, ladder techniques, salvage operations, proper use of firefighting tools and equipment, breathing apparatus use, and other related subjects. Upon graduation from the Fire Explorer Training Academy, participants will be qualified to ride-along with Kannapolis Fire Department personnel.

After completing the academy, Fire Explorers will assist firefighters in station activities and participate on emergency incidents (on a limited basis). Participants will also be part of bi-weekly meetings and various community service activities, such as staffing for community outreach and public education demonstrations.

On November 14th teens in attendance will be given an opportunity to register and become a member of Kannapolis Fire Explorer Post 001. Meetings and activities are scheduled for evenings and weekends. Parents or legal guardians are welcome to attend. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Kannapolis Fire Department will cover the registration fee for all Explorers who wish to participate in the program. Students will be registered through Dec. 31, 2023.

For information about Fire Explorers, visit: https://www.exploring.org/fire-ems/.

For more information about Kannapolis Explorer Post 001, please contact the Kannapolis Fire Administration Office at (704) 920-4260.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.