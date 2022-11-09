PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Kannapolis Fire will host Event for teens next Monday

Teens who have an interest are encouraged to attend and join the department’s Fire Explorer...
Teens who have an interest are encouraged to attend and join the department’s Fire Explorer Post 001 Program.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host an event for teenagers who are interested in having a career as a firefighter at 7 p.m. next Monday, November 14. The event will be held at Kannapolis Fire Station 1 located at 300 Firehouse Drive.  Teens who have an interest are encouraged to attend and join the department’s Fire Explorer Post 001 Program.

The Fire Explorer Program is designed for teens, 14–20 years of age, who are interested in learning about a career in the fire service. The primary purpose of the program is to provide fire service career awareness to young men and women. This fun, hands-on program provides teens with opportunities to increase their self-confidence and develop leadership skills through community-related activities.

Kannapolis Fire Explorers will be given the opportunity to qualify for the Fire Explorer Training Academy where participants will be trained by professional firefighters. During the academy, each Fire Explorer will receive fire safety gear, books, training props, and material needed to perform job-related training scenarios. Training will include firefighting skills, hose lay evolutions, ladder techniques, salvage operations, proper use of firefighting tools and equipment, breathing apparatus use, and other related subjects. Upon graduation from the Fire Explorer Training Academy, participants will be qualified to ride-along with Kannapolis Fire Department personnel.

After completing the academy, Fire Explorers will assist firefighters in station activities and participate on emergency incidents (on a limited basis). Participants will also be part of bi-weekly meetings and various community service activities, such as staffing for community outreach and public education demonstrations.

On November 14th teens in attendance will be given an opportunity to register and become a member of Kannapolis Fire Explorer Post 001. Meetings and activities are scheduled for evenings and weekends. Parents or legal guardians are welcome to attend. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Kannapolis Fire Department will cover the registration fee for all Explorers who wish to participate in the program. Students will be registered through Dec. 31, 2023.

For information about Fire Explorers, visit: https://www.exploring.org/fire-ems/.

For more information about Kannapolis Explorer Post 001, please contact the Kannapolis Fire Administration Office at (704) 920-4260.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
2 killed, 7 injured in Kannapolis crash, I-85 reopens after being shut down for hours
James Isaac Leonard, 27, was charged.
‘Play fighting’ ends with ax attack in Rowan County, deputies say
Derrick Walters and his family have decided to put the iconic Dairy Queen they own on the market.
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years
Register now for this Saturday’s Old Armor 5k for Heroes in Kannapolis
This year’s parade welcomes special guests Amos McClorey and Diane Honeycutt.
25th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and 94th Concord Christmas parade set for November 18, 19
The fire was reported at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Winecoff Avenue NW.
Concord home damaged by fire
Police remained on the scene for several hours through Wednesday morning.
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury