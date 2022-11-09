PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others

The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:10 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left four people dead and injured multiple others on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:10 p.m.

Officials said the crash was the result of a wrong-way driver.

According to troopers, Jack Lee Hudson, 78, from China Grove, was driving a 2006 Nissan. He drove northbound into the southbound lanes, striking another car head-on.

Hudson, his wife Margie Kindley Hudson, 77, and a passenger, Debbie Sue Gulledge, 41, from Waynesboro, all died in the accident.

Robert Dion Wilson, 44, of Duplin County, the driver of the car that was struck by Hudson’s Nissan, died at the hospital.

Two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

Three of the injured patients are said to be in critical condition. The four others suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Lanes reopened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Kannapolis Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapoli

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Derrick Walters and his family have decided to put the iconic Dairy Queen they own on the market.
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
James Isaac Leonard, 27, was charged.
‘Play fighting’ ends with assault in Rowan County, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

The parade will be held at the VA Medical Center and through downtown Salisbury.
Veterans Day parade set for Friday in Salisbury
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Water Main Break
Boone water main break leaving businesses without water
Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years
Register now for this Saturday’s Old Armor 5k for Heroes in Kannapolis
Teens who have an interest are encouraged to attend and join the department’s Fire Explorer...
Kannapolis Fire will host Event for teens next Monday