Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left four people dead and injured multiple others on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:10 p.m.

Officials said the crash was the result of a wrong-way driver.

According to troopers, Jack Lee Hudson, 78, from China Grove, was driving a 2006 Nissan. He drove northbound into the southbound lanes, striking another car head-on.

Hudson, his wife Margie Kindley Hudson, 77, and a passenger, Debbie Sue Gulledge, 41, from Waynesboro, all died in the accident.

Robert Dion Wilson, 44, of Duplin County, the driver of the car that was struck by Hudson’s Nissan, died at the hospital.

Two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

Three of the injured patients are said to be in critical condition. The four others suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Lanes reopened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Kannapolis Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapoli

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.