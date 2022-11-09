JCSU students march to the polls and encourage young people to vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at Johnson C. Smith University were pushing their peers to take part in the democratic process of voting in this year’s election.

Despite reports of some young people not feeling energized to vote this election, some on campus are giving their all to change things.

The election day rally and march at Johnson C. Smith University was less about candidates and your typical politics.

“We’re out here today because we want to encourage the students to vote, you know there’s power in our voices,” Jessica McDonald, a JCSU sophomore said.

The rally and march by JCSU students were to get rid of the notion that your vote doesn’t matter.

“Sometimes we tend to think since we’re on-campus, or because we’re younger that our vote doesn’t matter when indeed, it does,” said McDonald.

The goal was to get people excited about voting with a message centered around the importance of Black voters making a difference in every election.

Justin Nixon, a JCSU sophomore said, “So being at an HBCU and the history of HBCUs and Black people in America, in general, we haven’t always had the right to vote, so I feel it’s very important for me to be out here to stimulate my fellow classmates and my fellow students here at JCSU so they can go out and make their voices heard.”

Nixon’s message was supported by voting advocates and elders in the Charlotte community.

Diondre Clarke said, “I’m here to motivate them and to inspire them, let them know, encourage them it is your power in voting.”

Delois Roseboro added, “we’re not begging, but we ask you, please come out to vote to make a difference.”

Students, faculty, and voting advocates marched a half-mile to the nearest precinct to encourage those registered in the area to vote.

‘It was an amazing experience to be able to come out with all of my peers and be able to vote, I don’t take it lightly,” said Essence Winston, a JCSU Senior.

McDonald added, “every time we show up to vote as Black and brown individuals and as younger individuals, we make change, so we just want to encourage everyone to vote.”

Students here say if you’re not pleased with how things are going right now, this is your time to help make a difference.

