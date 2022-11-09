Investigation into substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus continues

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - On October 26, 2022, over 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School.

In a new update from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on November 9, 2022, authorities say investigators collected samples of a suspicious powdery substance found on the floor near the back of the bus and are waiting on testing results from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The cause behind the symptoms experienced by students, the bus driver, and the EMS worker following the incident has not yet been determined.

Bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time according to authorities.

“We have interviewed many people to determine whether illegal activity led to this incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have yet to establish any such connection. Our investigation is open, and we will continue to follow all information we have or receive until we get an answer or determine we will not be able to get the answer.”

The overall investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.