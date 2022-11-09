PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Interstate shut down in Kannapolis after crash, expected to be closed for hours

The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic are currently closed on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis due to a crash, officials said.

The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:30 p.m.

Lanes are expected to be closed until midnight.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis

