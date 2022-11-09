Interstate shut down in Kannapolis after crash, expected to be closed for hours

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic are currently closed on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis due to a crash, officials said.

The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:30 p.m.

Lanes are expected to be closed until midnight.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

