Interstate shut down in Kannapolis after crash, expected to be closed for hours
The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic are currently closed on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis due to a crash, officials said.
The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:30 p.m.
Lanes are expected to be closed until midnight.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
