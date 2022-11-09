Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week
Students will complete assignments online.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff.
Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday.
Students will learn remotely during this time.
[Respiratory illnesses force two Stanly County schools to close]
Representatives from Anson County Schools say a deep cleaning of the schools will happen while students and staff are out of the building.
Students will return to school Nov. 14.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.