Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week

Students will complete assignments online.
Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and...
Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff.(MGN, Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff.

Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday.

Students will learn remotely during this time.

[Respiratory illnesses force two Stanly County schools to close]

Representatives from Anson County Schools say a deep cleaning of the schools will happen while students and staff are out of the building.

Students will return to school Nov. 14.

