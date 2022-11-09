Huntersville homeowners say construction lights, noise keeping them up at night

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners in Huntersville say they’re plagued by loud and bright construction. Crews working through the night in that area causing those who live nearby to lose sleep.

The construction site in question is at the Publix off Highway 23.

It’s what Dwayne Mayton, told WBTV he’s been dealing with since early October - keeping him and his neighbors in this development awake through the night.

“They got all the lights shining right into my house,” he said. “They’re a lot of people in this neighborhood who have to sleep and get ready for the work week.”

Mayton says construction starts around 7 p.m. and goes into the early hours of the morning almost every day.

The Town of Huntersville has a noise ordinance, which reads, “Construction within 1,000 feet of homes can only be done between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.”

A spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the agency approved a driveway permit for the Publix development to install a gas line.

They said that the work is being done at night to not impact traffic during peak hours, therefore the city ordinance doesn’t apply here.

NCDOT is saying that the noise ordinance does not apply.

NCDOT said they were told by the contractor that the work should be done by the end of the week. In the meantime, they suggest directing noise complaints to the Huntersville Police Department -- which Mayton has done.

WBTV has reached out to Publix for comment and has not heard back.

