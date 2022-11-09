Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday.(WIS News 10)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has won a historic reelection bid as he faced voters one last time in his long political career.

The 75-year-old incumbent defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham on Tuesday. Cunningham repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between the two.

If he completes his second term, McMaster would serve as governor for 10 years, longer than any other executive in the state’s history.

McMaster touted the state’s booming economy and willingness to fight Democratic President Joe Biden when needed.

McMaster has won five contested elections in a row after losing his first two. A Democrat hasn’t won the governor’s race in South Carolina since 1998.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

