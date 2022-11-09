Football games rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several high school football games are being rescheduled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s projected impact across the Carolinas.

Multiple teams scheduled for Friday games are going to attempt to still play on Friday. Those games will mostly be played on turf, meaning the weather will probably not impact them as strongly as if they were playing on grass.

This is the latest schedule of games in area, subject to change

THURSDAY

4A

Olympic at Independence- 7

Cox Mill at Weddington - 7:30

3A

South Point at Greensboro Dudley- 7:30

Ledford at Northwest Cabarrus- 7

Tuscola at East Lincon - 7:30

2A

Bunker Hill at Community School of Davidson - 7

Robinson at Chase - 6

Lincolnton at Monroe - 7:30

Pine Lake Prep at Salisbury- 7:30

1A

Hayesville at Christ the King - 7

Mountain Island Charter at Andrew - 7:30

North Rowan at Mount Airy - 7:30

FRIDAY

4A

Mallard Creek at Hough - 7:30 (Turf field)

Northwest Guilford at Watauga- 7:30 (Turf Field)

Chambers at A.C. Reynolds (Asheville) - 7

Butler at Mooresville - 7:30 (Turf Field)

3A

Smoky Mountain at Kings Mountain - 7:30 (Turf Field)

Hibriten at West Charlotte (played at West Meck because they have a Turf Field) - 7

Crest at Oak Grove (Winston-Salem) - 7:30

West Rowan at West Henderson (Hendersonville) - 7:30

2A

Mount Pleasant at Maiden - 7:30

1A

Mitchell at Draughn - 7:30

Private Schools

Christ School at Providence Day - 7 (Turf Field)

Christian at Rabun Gap (GA) - 7

South Carolina

4A

South Pointe at Greenville - 7:30

Catawba Ridge at North Augusta - 7:30

Indian Land at Westside (Anderson, S.C.) - 7:30

Greenwood at Northwestern - 7:30 (Turf Field)

3A

Chester at Powdersville - 7:30

