First Alert Weather Days in place Thursday, Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole rolls in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Nicole will bring local impacts to the region Thursday into Friday.

Today: Increasing clouds, dry and breezy

First Alert Weather Day Thursday and Friday: Local impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole; heavy rain at times, strong wind gusts & severe threat

Weekend: Dry, big drop in temperatures by Sunday

The dry weather lasts through today with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole with temperatures falling near 50 degrees.

It’ll be dry for Thursday morning with rain moving in from the south by the evening hours. Rain will be heavy at times continuing overnight into Friday. Wind gusts for Thursday will be up to 30 mph and up to 40 miles per hour on Friday as the remnants of Nicole make their way near Charlotte.

Prepare for a messy start to the day on Friday with widespread rain and strong wind gusts across the region into the evening hours. Most of the heaviest rain on Friday looks to stay in the mountains and foothills with 2-4′' of rain possible and 1-2′' around Charlotte. There will be a severe threat that includes isolated tornadoes and the potential for flooding.

Storm threats (First Alert Weather)

The rain will be clearing out Friday night making way for a nice weekend ahead as a cold front moves in. Saturday will be sunny with a high temperature of 65 degrees with overnight lows dropping to 40 degrees by Sunday morning.

Stay weather aware!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

