First Alert Weather Days declared for Thursday, Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be mostly sunny and breezy again with cooler afternoon readings in the middle 60s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday will start dry with increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 60s again. Rain will overspread the region late Thursday and continue Thursday night into Friday, as the remnants of (what will become) Hurricane Nicole drift our way from the south.

Widespread rain is forecast for Thursday night into the better part of Friday, heavy at times, before tapering down Friday evening. At this point, we do not anticipate organized severe weather; however, some thunderstorms will likely develop as warm air gets drawn northward and there will be a low-end tornado threat along and east of I-77 Friday.

Friday afternoon will windy and warm with highs in the middle 70s and gusts to 30-40 mph. One to two inches of rain is forecast for the piedmont with higher amounts of three to four inches possible in the foothills and mountains.

Sunshine will be back for the weekend with a trend for cooler temperatures that will linger into early next week.

Saturday will still be very warm with highs near 70 degrees, before falling to the low to mid-50s for Sunday and the early workweek. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

