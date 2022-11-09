Democrat Jeff Jackson wins new North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Democrat Jeff Jackson has defeated Republican Pat Harrigan in the North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Jackson was declared the winner for the newest district in North Carolina. The 14th district covers Mecklenburg County’s southern and western parts, and some of Gaston County.

JUST IN: Democrat Jeff Jackson has defeated Pat Harrigan in the North Carolina U.S. House District 14 race, the AP reports https://t.co/vCmdhkyezH pic.twitter.com/nZpIbT1FhB — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) November 9, 2022

“Tonight’s victory is in a new district — offering an opportunity for a new start and a new set of expectations,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson. “It’s the honor of a lifetime to be chosen to serve the people of North Carolina’s 14th District in Congress, and I’m looking forward to using this office to do important things for the people who live here.

“If I do this job well, not only will we be checking things off the to-do list around our district — but I’ll raise your expectations for those who hold elected office. That’s the leadership North Carolina families deserve.”

More: Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.