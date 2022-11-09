Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.

According to the report, the driver, now identified as Miranda Lynn Mena, would not stop, and led deputies through Kannapolis. The pursuit ended in Concord.

Mena was charged with one felony count of flee to elude arrest and driving without a motor vehicle registration. She was jailed under a bond of $25,000.

