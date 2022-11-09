PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation

Rowell and Tarrant are charged with robbing a bank at gunpoint Monday morning.
Two Charlotte men charged in bank robbery investigation
Two Charlotte men charged in bank robbery investigation(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7.

Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, 28, of Clanton Road.

Rowell and Tarrant are charged with robbing a bank at gunpoint Monday morning. Rowell and his accomplice ordered the employees and customers to the floor at gunpoint.

Tarrant is believed to have been driving the getaway car, according to authorities.

Rowell was placed under a $230,000 bond and Tarrant under a $1,225,000 bond.

Deputies say they are still searching for a third person involved in the robbery.

Related: Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Derrick Walters and his family have decided to put the iconic Dairy Queen they own on the market.
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
James Isaac Leonard, 27, was charged.
‘Play fighting’ ends with assault in Rowan County, deputies say
Fabulous Fortune
Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and...
Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week
The parade will be held at the VA Medical Center and through downtown Salisbury.
Veterans Day parade set for Friday in Salisbury
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Water Main Break
Boone water main break fixed, water returns to businesses