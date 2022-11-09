Charlotte men charged in armed bank robbery investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged two Charlotte men in connection to the robbery of the State Employees Credit Union on NC Highway 73 on Nov. 7.

Deputies say they found and identified Jaylen Shamari Rowell, 24, on Pointer Ridge Drive and Christopher D’Michah Tarrant, 28, of Clanton Road.

Rowell and Tarrant are charged with robbing a bank at gunpoint Monday morning. Rowell and his accomplice ordered the employees and customers to the floor at gunpoint.

Tarrant is believed to have been driving the getaway car, according to authorities.

Rowell was placed under a $230,000 bond and Tarrant under a $1,225,000 bond.

Deputies say they are still searching for a third person involved in the robbery.

