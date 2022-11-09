Boone water main break leaving businesses without water
Water should be restored within 4-6 hours.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Boone is reporting a water main break on Blowing Rock Road/Highway 321.
The Walgreens, Appalachian Regional Rheumatology, CVS and other surrounding properties will be without water.
In a release sent out around 8:25 a.m., officials wrote that water should be restored within 4-6 hours.
Immediate updates will be posted on the town’s social media sites and through their website’s alert center.
