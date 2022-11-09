Boone water main break leaving businesses without water

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Boone is reporting a water main break on Blowing Rock Road/Highway 321.

The Walgreens, Appalachian Regional Rheumatology, CVS and other surrounding properties will be without water.

In a release sent out around 8:25 a.m., officials wrote that water should be restored within 4-6 hours.

Immediate updates will be posted on the town’s social media sites and through their website’s alert center.

