Boone water main break leaving businesses without water

Water should be restored within 4-6 hours.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Boone is reporting a water main break on Blowing Rock Road/Highway 321.

The Walgreens, Appalachian Regional Rheumatology, CVS and other surrounding properties will be without water.

In a release sent out around 8:25 a.m., officials wrote that water should be restored within 4-6 hours.

Immediate updates will be posted on the town’s social media sites and through their website’s alert center.

