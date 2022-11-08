Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Wind gusts this afternoon could top 20 mph, so a jacket may be needed if you’ll be outdoors for any length of time.

We’re clear and colder tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday will remain mostly sunny, but the breeze will be much cooler. Afternoon readings will only make it back to the lower 60s.

Thursday will start dry with increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will overspread the region late Thursday and continue Thursday night into Friday, as the remnants of what will become Hurricane Nicole drift our way from the south.

Widespread rain is forecast for most of Friday - heavy at times - before tapering down Friday night. At this point, we do not anticipate organized severe weather; however, some thunderstorms will probably develop as warm air gets drawn northward. Charlotte’s highs should be near 70 degrees Friday afternoon. One to two inches of rain - with locally higher amounts - is forecast for the WBTV area.

FIRST ALERT: Dry, sunny, breezy weather around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area today & we'll stay dry Wednesday & early Thursday, but rain chances ramp up very quickly late Thursday/Thursday night through Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/itGuM74BG6 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 8, 2022

Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to move over the northern Bahamas on Wednesday and make landfall along the Florida coast, near West Palm Beach, Wednesday night as a low-grade hurricane.

Nicole is expected to move across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico briefly before curving north and northeast toward the Carolinas on Friday. The center of circulation is expected to move across the Carolinas during the day Friday before moving up through the mid-Atlantic region Friday night and Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: Here's the latest #Nicole path. The storm is forecast to be a low-grade #hurricane at landfall late Wed night/Thurs AM in Florida & track right over the @wbtv_news area on Friday. 1-2 inches of rain can be expected. #CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MtgOEL77ol — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 8, 2022

Sunshine will be back for the weekend with a trend for cooler temperatures that will linger into early next week. High temperatures will be in the seasonal 60s for Saturday before falling to the lower 50s for Sunday and Monday. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.

