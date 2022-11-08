WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend.

CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuesday morning, WBTV learned the judge reduced Wilson’s bond to $50,000.

Records show in the last two years, Wilson has been in and out of the Mecklenburg County jail at least four times in the last two years.

In February of 2021, court records show Wilson beat up his sister, “threatened to kill her and her family”, and stole her debit card.

Seven months later, authorities charged him with the 1st-degree rape and an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office, Wilson’s crimes continued into 2022, with a record of assault in April, and the latest case of kidnapping and rape this past weekend.

But along with this pattern of violence came a pattern of dropped charges.

In the case with his sister, court documents show the case was dismissed by the DA. Those same records reveal the victim did not want to move forward because Wilson “has mental health issues” and “was off his medication” at the time.

His April assault case no longer shows up in court system records, which means it was either dismissed or expunged.

In each of his cases, documents from the Sheriff’s office show Wilson only spent a number of days in jail before getting out.

For his current charges, Wilson remains in Mecklenburg County jail.

