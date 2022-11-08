Tropical Storm Nicole: Heavy rain, strong winds will impact Thursday and Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday through Friday, due to Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas. Rainfall of 1″ to 3″+ are possible, with winds gusts up to 40 mph. Drier and cooler weather develops for the weekend.

Heavy rain develops Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph are possible on Friday.

Grab the winter jacket for next week, as much colder air arrives.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont and lower 50s for the mountains.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday, and make landfall near Melbourne, FL Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a category one hurricane, with winds of 75 mph. Rain is expected to move into the Carolinas from south to north Thursday afternoon, and continue into Thursday evening and Thursday night. Thursday high temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the piedmont, to mid-50s for the mountains.

Panthers Kickoff Forecast: Rain showers are expected for the Carolinas Panthers game Thursday evening, with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s, along with breezy conditions. Make sure you take your rain jacket or poncho with you, and dress for cool conditions.

Heavy rain will continue to move through the Carolinas Thursday night and Friday, with gusty winds around 35 to 40 mph likely. Depending on the exact track of Nicole, a quick spin-up tornado could develop, so stay weather aware with the latest WBTV First Alert Forecast throughout the day. Rainfall of 1″ to 3″+ will likely develop, and could cause some localized flooding and travel issues.

Rain showers are expected to diminish Friday night as Nicole moves out of the Carolinas, and as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front could spark a few spotty showers on Saturday, as cooler air moves in. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the 60s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains. Sunday will be colder, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.

Colder air lingers over the Carolinas for early next week, with high temperatures only around 50 degrees in the piedmont for Monday and Tuesday, and highs in the 30s for the NC mountains.

Some weather data hints at the potential for some rain and possibly a little wintry precipitation in the higher elevations for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

