Tree to be displayed at US Capitol grown by farmers in North Carolina

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been a long and heated campaign season with political candidates taking shots at one another for months. But here in North Carolina, a sign of unity will soon be headed to the nation’s capital.

A massive red spruce will be displayed in front of the halls of Congress just ahead of the holiday season. The tree is on tour through the state before heading north where many are hoping it takes with it hope and unity during difficult times.

On the day Congress is battling it out for control, an olive branch of peace of sorts is headed their way in the form of an 80-foot-tall Christmas tree. People here hope it’ll bring some unity during the holiday season.

It’s an interesting dichotomy on the day when the nation selects new leadership or opts to keep it as it is. While the war of words continues through the night on Election Day, many people in North Carolina are getting ready for the holiday season and sharing that with those battling it out in Washington D.C.

“I’m hoping Ruby can bring a little unity.”

Larry Smith, a lifelong tree farmer was there to send off this 80-foot-tall red spruce, affectionately nicknamed Ruby in hope of bringing the spirit of the holidays to what some believe is a divided nation.

“A little bit more kindness to the capital, I think that’s what we need,” Smith said.

The soon-to-be Christmas tree was harvested in the Pisgah Forest, and after a tour of the state from the beaches to the mountains will make its way north to be displayed in front of the U.S. Capitol. But it’s not going alone.

“Eighty-four trees that will accompany Ruby on her trip and they will be displayed at the US Capitol building and at joint base Andrews,” said Jennifer Greene with the Christmas Tree Association.

That part of the Christmas caravan is headed up in a second truck, but Ruby is the star of the show.

“For a Christmas tree coming from a county that we live in is a big deal,” said Lacey Costner who had a son at the ceremony playing in the band.

In Newland, dozens of people showed up to see Rudy headed off on the next leg of her two-week-long journey.

“It is a tree of peace, a tree of hope that’s what a Christmas tree represents,” said Phillip Barrier, County Manager.

People took pictures and signed the truck but before you knew it, it was time to keep moving. Time to head to a new destination before turning north on its most important part of the journey--one that all Americans will be able to see and enjoy.

“We go through hard times and good times, and we’ll make it.”

This is the 100th anniversary of North Carolina trees heading up to adorn the nation’s capital. The tree lighting ceremony is set for Nov. 29.

