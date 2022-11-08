PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Dorrie Beth Collins was last seen early Sunday evening.
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The man handed a note to the clerk in the store and then left after he was given an undisclosed...
Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery

Latest News

FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.
Cow hit by two vehicles on highway, dies
Oprah Winfrey, despite her history with Dr. Mehmet Oz, has endorsed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Oprah Winfrey endorses Fetterman over Oz
(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and...
More charges brought before adults accused of locking child in dog kennel
British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies