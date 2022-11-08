Rezoning for Indian Trail wastewater plant causes community backlash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New zoning out of a Union County commissioner meeting Monday night caused outrage from community members, as it sets up a pathway for a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Indian Trail to be built.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that go on,” said Roger Drake, who lives close to where the plant would be. “The smell. I don’t want to smell it.”

He said others are uncomfortable with the plant set to be built down the road from Porter Ridge elementary, middle and high schools.

Also Read: Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County

“Do you want your children going to school smelling stuff all day? No, sure don’t. I don’t.”

The new zoning allows the county to build the facility alongside the existing agri-business operation on the property occupied by Lucas Lands.

One Union County commissioner, Richard Helms, said the plant needs to go somewhere to keep the county running.

“It hampers our growth. Union County’s one of the fastest-growing counties in the state. So, therefore, we need to be prepared with our infrastructure,” he explained.

He adds the previous wastewater plant, Twelve Mile Creek, is running out and it’s been a years-long search for a new location.

“It makes difficult decisions sometimes so it’s our responsibility as commissioners to address that.”

Helms said the state gave them $8 million to buy this property. He says they’ll likely spend more than half of that payday to make this happen.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.