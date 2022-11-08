PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rezoning for Indian Trail wastewater plant causes community backlash

The new zoning allows the county to build the facility alongside the existing agri-business operation on the property occupied by Lucas Lands.
Union County NC
Union County NC(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New zoning out of a Union County commissioner meeting Monday night caused outrage from community members, as it sets up a pathway for a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Indian Trail to be built.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that go on,” said Roger Drake, who lives close to where the plant would be. “The smell. I don’t want to smell it.”

He said others are uncomfortable with the plant set to be built down the road from Porter Ridge elementary, middle and high schools.

Also Read: Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County

“Do you want your children going to school smelling stuff all day? No, sure don’t. I don’t.”

The new zoning allows the county to build the facility alongside the existing agri-business operation on the property occupied by Lucas Lands.

One Union County commissioner, Richard Helms, said the plant needs to go somewhere to keep the county running.

“It hampers our growth. Union County’s one of the fastest-growing counties in the state. So, therefore, we need to be prepared with our infrastructure,” he explained.

He adds the previous wastewater plant, Twelve Mile Creek, is running out and it’s been a years-long search for a new location.

“It makes difficult decisions sometimes so it’s our responsibility as commissioners to address that.”

Helms said the state gave them $8 million to buy this property. He says they’ll likely spend more than half of that payday to make this happen.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
SWAT situation west Charlotte
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
Central Avenue homicide
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance
Election Day final push notes and countdown
Election Day final push notes and countdown
Possible heavy rains, streets and catch basins clogged with leaves could create street flooding