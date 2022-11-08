PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Queens wins a thriller over Marshall in their first ever Division 1 game

Kenny Dye scores 24 points as Queens beats Marshall in the Royals first ever Division 1 game.
Kenny Dye scores 24 points as Queens beats Marshall in the Royals first ever Division 1 game.(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens got a game winning bucket from Kenny Dye with 9 seconds to go to beat Marshall 83-82 in the Royals first ever Division 1 men’s basketball game.

The Royals were lead by Dye who had 24 points and 10 assists.

But Dye had plenty of help tonight from his teammates. A.J. McKee had 14 points.

In their first game at the Division 1, the Royals held up well on the boards as they out rebounded the Thundering Herd 47-36.

A couple of forwards really imposed their will down low for Queens. Gavin Rains had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jay’Den Turner also posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Royals also shot the ball well as they were 47% from the field and 42% from three point land.

Queens will hit the court again on Thursday as they will host Clinton College at noon looking for a 2-0 start.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Dorrie Beth Collins was last seen early Sunday evening.
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The man handed a note to the clerk in the store and then left after he was given an undisclosed...
Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery

Latest News

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win
Jon Scheyer entering Cameron Indoor Stadium before his first game as head coach. Duke beat...
No. 7 Duke tops Jacksonville to open Scheyer’s tenure
Charlotte Hornets Logo
Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Balanced box score pushes Niners past Coppin State, 82-59, in season opener