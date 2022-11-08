Queens wins a thriller over Marshall in their first ever Division 1 game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens got a game winning bucket from Kenny Dye with 9 seconds to go to beat Marshall 83-82 in the Royals first ever Division 1 men’s basketball game.

The Royals were lead by Dye who had 24 points and 10 assists.

But Dye had plenty of help tonight from his teammates. A.J. McKee had 14 points.

In their first game at the Division 1, the Royals held up well on the boards as they out rebounded the Thundering Herd 47-36.

A couple of forwards really imposed their will down low for Queens. Gavin Rains had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jay’Den Turner also posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Royals also shot the ball well as they were 47% from the field and 42% from three point land.

Queens will hit the court again on Thursday as they will host Clinton College at noon looking for a 2-0 start.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.