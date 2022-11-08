Precincts in 3 North Carolina counties extend voting hours due to earlier delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) voted unanimously to extend voting hours at three precincts in three different counties across the state on Tuesday.

The extensions come after delays impacted voters earlier in the day.

The affected precincts, along with the counties they are located in, are listed below:

Columbus County: Ransom – Ransom Event Center / 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood, NC 28456

Robeson County: 07 Gaddys – Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department / 1022 Gerald Road, Fairmont, NC 28340

Wilson County: Saratoga – Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station / 6903 Church Street, Saratoga, NC 27873

In Columbus and Wilson counties, the precincts listed above were delayed by issues printing authorization-to-vote (ATV) forms.

The Robeson County precinct opened late after staff was locked out of the polling location and could not enter the building.

All other counties will still report voting results beginning at 7:30 p.m.

