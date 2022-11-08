Polls opening across the Carolinas for Election Day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is Election Day, with 195 precincts in Mecklenburg County opening at 6:30 a.m.

The polls will stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and voters do not need an ID to cast a ballot. The general election follows nearly 30% of North Carolinians voting early.

Poll workers at Precinct 9 in Mecklenburg County spent most of Monday getting set up.

ELECTION 2022: What to know before heading to the polls

Some of those veteran poll workers are at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Dilworth. Mark Tully’s role is the Democratic judge for the precinct; he’s one of the three judges each precinct has to handle problems if they arise.

Tully takes the job seriously and says he comes back because of the voters.

“I come back every year because I think that the opportunity to vote is one of the basic rights that Americans have,” Tully said.

“I’ve got some 2,500 people out there. Most of them are seasoned precinct officials that have been doing this for years and years,” Michael Dickerson, director of elections for Mecklenburg County, said.

Both say despite the hostile political environment and threats seen across the country, they believe things will be smooth and safe here.

Related Coverage:

Those voting by mail in N.C. must postmark the ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 8. It can also be turned in at the voter’s county board of elections office by 5 p.m.

In South Carolina, polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m. An ID is required to vote.

There are a few differences for casting ballots in the Carolinas.

One of the top issues for S.C. voters is determining who leads the state for the next four years as governor.

Months of campaigning and crisscrossing the state have led to Tuesday, with Democrat Joe Cunningham looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster says he’ll continue the work he’s done since taking office in 2017, highlighting tax cuts, raises for teachers and law enforcement, and billions of dollars going toward infrastructure and road fixes just in the last year.

His Democratic challenger, former congressman Cunningham, contends McMaster is holding the state back but says he’ll be the one to lead it into the future.

Cunningham is vowing to legalize sports betting and medical marijuana, protect abortion access, and eliminate the state income tax.

“This will not be an easy fight, but great things like that aren’t easy,” Cunningham said.

“We’ve got the greatest people in the whole world. What we have to be sure to do is our government allows our people to flourish,” McMaster said.

McMaster will be voting Tuesday morning in Columbia. Cunningham voted early.

Those voting by absentee ballot in S.C., the ballot must be received by 7 p.m. in order for the vote to be counted. If a voter wasn’t able to mail it a few days ago, they must return it in person to their county voter registration office.

WBTV will have up-to-date election coverage throughout the day. Check back for election results and download the free WBTV News app today for breaking alerts on key races.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.