Loyer-led Wildcats Top Guilford 87-64 in Opener

By Davidson Athletics
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

DAVIDSON, N.C. - Foster Loyer scored a game-high 30 points and led the Davidson Wildcats to an 87-64 season-opening win over Guilford Monday night in Belk Arena.

It’s the first win of the Matt McKillop coaching era.

Loyer scored 18 of his points in the first half, helping the Wildcats to an 11-point lead at the break, and hit six of eight 3-point attempts, while four other Wildcats also scored in double figures.

Sam Mennenga added a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards, while fellow returner Grant Huffman scored 13 points. Freshman Reid Bailey had 10 points in his college debut, and transfer David Skogman added 12 points in his first game as a Wildcat.

Transfer Connor Kochera joined Loyer, Huffman, Mennenga and Bailey in the starting five and had nine rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 44.1 percent from 3-point range (15-of-34), led for 38:36 of the contest and by as many as 25 following Sean Logan’s trey with 25 seconds to play.

Guilford, a Division III power, was led by Jorden Davis, who scored 16 points and Gabe Proctor, who added 11.

The Quakers’ only lead was 2-0, but the Wildcats scored the game’s next eight points — starting with a Loyer three — and led from there.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will visit Wright State Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

