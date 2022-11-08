PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers release 2023 schedule

First pitch set for April 18
Several special events are planned throughout the season.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Riding the momentum of two successful years at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their upcoming 2023 home schedule.

This week the team released the tentative schedule for the 2023 season. It all begins for the Chicago White Sox Class-A affiliate will feature 66 scheduled home games from April through mid-September, beginning with their opener in Kannapolis on Tuesday, April 18th against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Highlighting the 2023 campaign are a slew of holiday firework extravaganzas, including games on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and the eve of Labor Day, all beginning at 6:30 p.m. With the exception of Memorial Day, the schedule features a 6-game series format that starts on Tuesdays and ends on Sundays. Half of the Cannon Ballers home dates next season will be played on the weekends (Friday, Saturday, or Sunday). In total, eight different Carolina League opponents will visit Kannapolis throughout the season.

As the season quickly approaches, the Cannon Ballers also plan to unveil an exciting new promotional calendar filled with a slate of daily specials, premium giveaways, entertainment acts, and fun nightly themes. In addition to the Savannah Bananas making an appearance at Atrium Health Ballpark next July, fans can expect to learn about an exciting schedule of college baseball games taking shape next spring.

For the latest information on the upcoming season, fans are encouraged to follow the Cannon Ballers on social media or sign up to become an email “Insider” and receive exclusive team updates delivered directly to their inbox.

Season Tickets and a limited number of exclusive 10-Game Mini Plans are currently available by calling the Cannon Ballers at (704) 932-3267 or visiting kcballers.com Individual tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale early next year on a date to be announced.

