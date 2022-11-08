PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Heavy rain, strong wind from Tropical Storm Nicole expected by Thursday night

There will be comfortable weather today for Election Day and not as warm as yesterday.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll be pleasant and dry through Wednesday before rain moves in by Thursday evening from Tropical Storm Nicole.

  • Today and Wednesday: Sunny, mild and breezy
  • First Alert Weather Day Thursday and Friday: Local impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole; heavy rain at times, strong wind gusts
  • Weekend: Cold blast of air, frosty temps by Sunday AM

There will be comfortable weather today for Election Day and not as warm as yesterday. It will be breezy out there with mild high temperatures near 70 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will turn chilly in the lower 40s.

It’ll be slightly cooler for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s with continued sunshine and dry weather.

Thursday starts off dry with increasing clouds ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Before the rain moves in, high temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Rain will move in from the south by Thursday evening and consistently fall through Friday. The main threats are heavy rain at times, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and a few rumbles of thunder.

Tropical Storm Nicole is going to bring local impacts starting Thursday night and through most of Friday.(Source: WBTV)

The latest model data has rain clearing out Friday night, making way for a nice weekend ahead as a cold front moves in. Saturday will be sunny with a high temperature of 65 degrees with overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s by Sunday morning.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Go vote!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

