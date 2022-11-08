PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Ga. teen missing for 5 months reunited with family, deputies say

Authorities say 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones is safe and has been reunited with her family....
Authorities say 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones is safe and has been reunited with her family. She had been missing since June 14.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - A Georgia teen missing since June has been found safe and reunited with her family, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 16-year-old Kaylee Grace Jones was last seen June 14 at her residence on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, WANF reports. Deputies announced Monday she had been located by law enforcement.

“Jones’ disappearance continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” a news release stated.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Jones, including the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and local law enforcement.

A reward was being offered for Jones’ safe return, but authorities have not said if that reward will be claimed by anyone.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Dorrie Beth Collins was last seen early Sunday evening.
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The man handed a note to the clerk in the store and then left after he was given an undisclosed...
Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery

Latest News

Election Day arrives with millions of ballots already cast and candidates making a last push...
Midterms: Balance of power at stake
Several events are planned to honor Veterans Day.
2022 Cabarrus Veterans Day appreciation events and closures
Jacques Belliveau is the writer, director, and producer of Reggie: A Millennial Depression...
Catawba College brings writer, director, producer of Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy to campus
Several special events are planned throughout the season.
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers release 2023 schedule
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: GOP predicting wins, Democrats brace for setbacks